Fernando Abad, Craig Kimbrel Step Up For Red Sox’s Bullpen Vs. Cubs

The Boston Red Sox needed help from their bullpen Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, and Fernando Abad and Craig Kimbrel delivered.

The Sox’s bullpen didn’t get off to the best of starts Friday at Fenway Park, as Robby Scott and Joe Kelly each allowed an earned run, and Heath Hembree gave up two hits in 1/3 innings. But Abad got Boston out of trouble in the top of the eighth inning with two strikeouts, and Kimbrel earned his eighth save of the season in the Sox’s 5-4 win.

Hear more about how the Red Sox’s bullpen performed in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images