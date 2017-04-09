Financial Analyst Stewart Hagestad Wins Low Amateur At 2017 Masters

Share this:

Stewart Hagestad already made Masters history when he became the first Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at Augusta National.

Hagestad is a financial analyst in New York City, but he took some time off from his day job to win last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur championship. And after making the cut at the 2017 Masters, Hagestad made sure he made the most of his visit to the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

The 25-year-old finished the tournament at 6-over par and took home low amateur honors by besting fellow amateur Curtis Luck by three strokes.

Here are a few highlights from Hagestad’s final round at Augusta.

Masters 2017: Stewart Hagestad | 14th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/m64HqdMiIN — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Stewart Hagestad | 13th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/pb5g8fwTfI — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Stewart Hagestad | 10th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/RsNXllbcX1 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Stewart Hagestad | 8th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/xf94nJvBBI — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Stewart Hagestad | 2nd Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/qoQlVmWpYl — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Quite the weekend for Hagestad.

