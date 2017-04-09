Financial Analyst Stewart Hagestad Wins Low Amateur At 2017 Masters

Stewart Hagestad already made Masters history when he became the first Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at Augusta National.
Hagestad is a financial analyst in New York City, but he took some time off from his day job to win last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur championship. And after making the cut at the 2017 Masters, Hagestad made sure he made the most of his visit to the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.
The 25-year-old finished the tournament at 6-over par and took home low amateur honors by besting fellow amateur Curtis Luck by three strokes.
Here are a few highlights from Hagestad’s final round at Augusta.
Quite the weekend for Hagestad.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
