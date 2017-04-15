Finished ‘Zelda?’ Try These Five Great Indie Games On Nintendo Switch

Share this:

The Nintendo Switch is going to live or die on the strength of its first an third-party video games. But almost as important to Nintendo’s new console is the quality of indie games that end up on the system.

Nintendo clearly hit a home run with “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” And because the game’s world is so vast, many players are just now finishing Link’s quest, and looking for something else to play. And although we’re still waiting for games such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” to be released, Switch still has an excellent, and growing, library of indie games to offer.

Here are five excellent indie games to play while you wait for some of Switch’s bigger games to be released.

“Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove”

This awesome bundle includes the original “Shovel Knight,” as well as its expansions, “Plague of Shadows” and “Specter of Torment.” The result is a one-of-a-kind experience that’s nostalgic, challenging, and frequently hilarious.

Despite being released for modern systems, “Shovel Knight” fits right at home with the classic 2-D, 8-bit platformers of the 1990s, and, in our opinion, is one of the best games the genre has ever seen.

“Snake Pass”

This clever platformer also is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but it feels like it was made for Switch. Players navigate a snake named Noodle through a unique set of worlds and challenges are undeniably creative and humorous.

Controlling a snake sounds pretty difficult, but the controls really work, and you really need to think like a snake if you want to find all the game has to offer.

“Fast RMX”

While not nearly as great the “F-Zero” games that clearly inspired it, “Fast RMX” is an entertaining, action-packed racing game in its own right. Featuring similar over-the-top, high-octane gameplay, playing “RMX” is fun and easy way to kill some time.

“Graceful Explosion Machine”

It might look a lot like “Geometry Wars,” but “Graceful Explosion Machine” really provides something unique and special. This 2-D shoot-em-up is insanely addictive, and frequently challenging. Its weapon list is creative and fun, and the game might make the best use of Switch’s HD Rumble feature yet.

“Blaster Master Zero”

Based on the 1988 classic “Blaster Master,” this reboot brings more variety to the table, and is a seriously addictive platformer. Unlike the original, players can hop out of the SOPHIA III tank and play as Jason, the game’s main character.

“Zero” is admittedly a bit easier than the original “Blaster Master,” but it’s worth playing nonetheless.