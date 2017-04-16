Flames Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks started their Stanley Cup playoff run on a high note.

The Ducks narrowly topped the Calgary Flames in Game 1 on Thursday night thanks to a late power-play goal from Jakob Silfverberg.

The Flames will try to even the series Saturday night at the Honda Center before it heads back to Calgary.

Here’s how you can watch Flames vs. Ducks online.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images