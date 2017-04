Share this:

Gators don’t only bite in 2017. They also save.

The Florida Gators mascot, Albert, saved a young baseball fan from a foul ball Wednesday during their game against University of Florida-Central. The ball might have hit the unsuspecting kid in the head or shoulder had Albert not intervened. As if that wasn’t great enough, the young fan then returned the favor to Albert.

Who knew gators were so protective?

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images