Floyd Mayweather Jr. Flips Out On Judges At Youth Cheerleading Competition

Share this:

Tweet







Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t used to losing. So when his 12-year-old daughter’s team finished second at a youth cheerleading competition over the weekend, the undefeated boxer apparently was livid.

TMZ Sports obtained footage that seemingly shows Mayweather flipping out on the judges who supposedly cheated his daughter. Fortunately, things didn’t get physical, but Mayweather’s mannerisms suggest he wasn’t too pleased about the contest’s outcome.

TMZ Sports also caught up with event announcer Jeff Krapf, who confirmed Mayweather’s displeasure. According to Krapf, Mayweather yelled at the judges and even made clear, “I fund this program!”

Wonder what Conor McGregor thinks about this public tirade.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images