Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth Home From Hospital After Collapsing During Game

There was a scary moment during Saturday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils.

As the teams prepared for a faceoff at center ice during the first period, Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth collapsed in his crease. Neuvirth remained unconscious for a brief time before he began moving his arms and legs. He was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

But, the Flyers announced some good news regarding Neuvirth on Sunday.

Neuvirth has been released from Pennsylvania Hospital & is home resting. All diagnostic testing is normal. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 2, 2017

“We sent him to the hospital for precautionary reasons, and everything so far has been good,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said, per The Sporting News.

Neuvirth made six saves before he collapsed and was credited with the win after the Flyers defeated the Devils 3-0.

