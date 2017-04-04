For Most US Drivers, Paying For Car Repairs Means Incurring Debt

Share this:

Tweet







Nobody likes paying for automotive repairs. Some people, however, feel the effects of visiting their local mechanics longer than others.

A new AAA study published Tuesday found that 64 million — or one-in-three — U.S. drivers are unable to pay for unexpected automotive repairs without going into debt. Given that many repairs are unavoidable, some drivers might be purchasing vehicles without a full understanding of what it costs to own and maintain one.

“The average cost of owning and operating a vehicle is more than $8,500 a year, and AAA has found that millions of Americans are failing to set aside a car care fund to pay for the upkeep of their cars,” John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair, said in a news release.

“To avoid a surprise down the road, drivers should budget for monthly payments, insurance premiums, fuel costs and the inevitable expenses of routine maintenance and repair.”

Regardless of if you’re prepared or have done your research, failing to give your vehicle the regular maintenance it needs can make things even worse.

A study published by AAA in 2015 found that one-third of U.S. drivers either skip or delay services or repairs that are recommended, such as battery or tire replacements.

“Anticipating your vehicle’s needs before problems strike is important,” Nielsen said. “While it may seem that skipping maintenance and repairs can save money in the short term, staying on top of car care can save drivers hundreds of dollars in the long run.”

As is usually the case with procrastination, it can make you feel better in the short term, but usually comes back to bite you in the end.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos