Ford’s New F-150, Expedition Police Vehicles Look Pretty Unstoppable

Being a police officer comes with many inherent risks and dangers. However, the job sometimes provides the opportunity to drive some pretty awesome vehicles that can make the job a little safer.

Ford revealed its new 2018 F-150 and Expedition Special Service Vehicles, designed for law enforcement, government and fleet customers, in a press release Thursday. The new vehicles are designed to be even stronger than their predecessors.

“While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required,” Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager, said in the release. “That’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in.”

Both vehicles come with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines, although the F-150 can be upgraded to a 5.0-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic. Furthermore, the pickup is available in either SuperCrew or SuperCab configurations.

These vehicles just go to show that although police might have the toughest jobs, they also have the best cars.

