Former Bruin Chris Kelly Could Return To Senators Lineup For Game 2

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 on Saturday and the Senators might be getting some key players back in the lineup.

Marc Methot and former Bruin Chris Kelly could be slotted back into the Senators lineup for Game 2. Kelly talked with NESN about returning to the lineup against his former team in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For more on the Senators and Kelly’s interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images