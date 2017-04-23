Former F1 World Champion Praises Fernando Alonso, Bashes Nico Rosberg

Share this:

Tweet







Most Formula One fans would lump Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso into the same category: great racers. One former F1 world champion, however, doesn’t quite see it that way.

Jacques Villeneuve, who won the world title for Williams in 1997, recently told Spanish publication AS, via FOX Sports, that Fernando Alonso is “a real driver” for choosing to compete in the Indianapolis 500. As someone whose tried his hand at each event in racings triple crown, it’s not surprising for Villeneuve to praise Alonso for branching outside of the F1 paddock.

But the Canadian driver’s criticism, albeit underhanded, of fellow-F1 world champion Rosberg is a little unexpected.

“I heard (F1 drivers) Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean giving their opinion about what Alonso is doing — Hulkenberg said it’s dangerous, that he wouldn’t do it, that he did Le Mans because it was different,” Villeneuve told AS, via FOX Sports.