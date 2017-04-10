Former MLB Outfielder Otis Nixon Reported Missing In Atlanta Area

Share this:

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Otis Nixon has been reported missing, Woodstock, Ga., police reported Monday.

According to The Associated Press, Nixon was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday when he left his home in the Atlanta suburb in a gray Range Rover. The 58-year-old, who was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and black Adidas shoes with white stripes when he left, was headed to a golf course, but he never made his tee time

Nixon was reported missing by his girlfriend.

“Detectives are following up on leads received overnight,” Woodstock police spokeswoman Brittany Duncan said Monday, per The AP. “We do not suspect any foul play.”

Nixon played for nine different teams over the span of his 17-year career, including one season with the Boston Red Sox in 1994. Nixon, who has 620 career stolen bases, was known for his speed and once stole six bases in one game in 1991 when he played for the Atlanta Braves.

