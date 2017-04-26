Former Pitcher Dennis Eckersley Sounds Off On Red Sox, Orioles Incident

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox open a 9-game homestand on Wednesday night and all eyes are on the Baltimore Orioles when they come into Fenway Park on Monday.

The drama continues after an incident occurred at Camden Yards in Baltimore when Orioles third baseman Manny Machado spiked Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia on a slide.

Since then, Matt Barnes has been suspended four-games for throwing at Machado’s head in retaliation of the questionable slide into second base.

Former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley was not very happy with how the entire situation has played out. You can hear Eckersley’s comments in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images