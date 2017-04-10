Former Stig Ben Collins Gives Tips On How To Master ‘Project Cars 2’

Share this:

Tweet







In sim racing, gamers typically have the edge over actual racing drivers. But lessons learned in the real world can be invaluable when it comes to honing your racecraft, even on a sim.

That’s why, in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel Xbox On, BennyCentral sought the help of former “Top Gear” Stig Ben Collins to learn the ins and outs of “Project Cars 2.”

Both Bens completed three laps — two of which were flying — around Fuji Speedway, with Collins going first while giving BennyCentral tips. Afterward, BennyCentral had to put Collins’ advice into practice to try and beat “The Man in the White Suit’s” fastest time.

In the first few minutes of the video, it’s already evident how much smaller the learning curve is for actual racers who cross over into the digital world.

Don’t get us wrong, you can learn what types of inputs will upset a car by logging lots of hours on a sim. But with real-world experience driving cars on the limit, Collins already knew what those inputs were, and why they overload the tires.

We often talk about sims being a valuable tool for racing drivers, but this goes to show racing similarly is a tool for online racers.