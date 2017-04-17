Formula 4 Driver Billy Monger Airlifted To Hospital After Scary Crash

Share this:

Tweet







High-speed collisions play a major role in luring casual fans to auto racing. No fans, however, want to see an accident like the one that happened during Sunday’s British Formula 4 race.

Billy Monger, a 17-year-old British driver, was airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a stationary car during an F4 race at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, FOX Sports reports. It took nearly an hour for Monger to be extracted from his car before being sent to Queen’s Medical Centre.

Prior to slamming into the rear of Patrick Pasma, who reportedly had stopped on the course, Monger was in pursuit of three cars that blocked his view of the Carlin Racing car.

Pasma also was taken to the hospital after the incident, according to FOX Sports. The specific medical conditions of the drivers are not yet known, though we know Monger suffered leg injuries during the crash, according to a joint statement released by the British F4 Championship, Donington and British Touring Car Championship organizer TOCA.