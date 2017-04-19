Formula 4 Driver Involved In Donington Crash Undergoes Double Amputation

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (2:05 p.m. ET): The British Formula 4 Championship issued a statement revealing Monger was put in a medically induced coma after his amputations, and is expected to be woken up in the coming days.

Formula 4 driver Billy Monger has underwent a double amputation following his crash at Donington Park.

Doctors were forced to amputate the lower halves of both Monger’s legs, as attempts to save the limbs were unsuccessful, Motorsport.com reports.

Sunday’s British F4 race was red-flagged after Monger slammed into the back of a stationary car, which he was unable to see around the cars ahead of him. It reportedly took medical personnel two hours to extract the 17-year-old JHR Developments driver from his racer due to the injuries he sustained.

After he was pulled from the car, Monger was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre. However, the extent of his injuries weren’t known until Wednesday.

JHR’s team principal Steven Hunter has started a JustGiving page, with the goal of raising 260,000 pounds ($332,533) to help with his medical expenses.

Patrick Pasma, the driver Monger collided with, also was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, though he was released Monday without any serious injuries.

Thumbnail photo via British Formula 4 Championship