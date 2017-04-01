Formula E Live Stream: Watch 2017 Mexico City ePrix Online

Share this:

After more than a month off, Formula E returns Sunday with the 2017 Mexico City ePrix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Renault e.dams is the team to beat again in Season 3, with its drivers Sebstien Buemi and Nico Prost sitting P1 and P3, respectively, in the standings. Buemi hasn’t missed a beat since claiming the Season 2 championship in July, winning all three opening rounds of the 2017 campaign.

The Frenchman’s main challenge for the title again looks to be ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport’s Lucas di Grassi, who’s currently P2 in the championship. However, all eyes will be on former Haas F1 Team driver Esteban Gutierrez as he makes his debut in the all-electric series in front of his home crowd.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Formula E Mexico City ePrix online:

When: Sunday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Formula E