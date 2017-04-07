Frozen Four Results: Harvard Comes Up Just Short To Minnesota-Duluth

Share this:

Harvard’s run in the Frozen Four came to a heartbreaking end Thursday night.

The Crimson were topped by Minnesota-Duluth, who scored the go-ahead goal with just 27 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Bulldogs’ game-winner came off the stick of Alex Iafallo, whose redirected tip managed to slip past Harvard goalie Merrick Madsen.

The Crimson nearly sent the game into overtime as shots from Sean Malone and Luke Esposito rung off the pipe with time winding down.

Harvard drew first blood in the contest thanks to a first-period goal from Tyler Moy, but Minnesota-Duluth would respond just over three minutes later with a score from Joey Anderson.

This was one of the best seasons in Harvard hockey history. The Crimson posted an overall record of 28-6-2, which included ECAC and Beanpot championships. The team also reached the Frozen Four for the first time since 1994.

Minnesota-Duluth will face the winner of Denver vs. Notre Dame in the championship game Saturday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

