Gegard Mousasi’s UFC 210 TKO Over Chris Weidman Marred With Controversy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looked like it was going to be an instant classic, until the officials spoiled the fun sending the night into chaotic discord.

Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman were putting on a show at UFC 210 on Saturday night, when fight officials stopped the bout in the second round following a Mousasi knee to Weidman’s head.

After first being called an illegal knee, officials changed the ruling to a legal knee deeming that Weidman only had one hand on the mat when he was kneed in the head. However, the official stopped the fight after Weidman seemed disoriented from the knee and Mousasi was declared the winner of the fight via TKO.

Weidman was visibly upset in the octagon and told reporters later that he felt he was okay to continue fighting. He was also upset that the officials changed the ruling in the first place, because the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t allow replays.

Following the ruling, fans booed feverishly at Mousasi, who didn’t smile and told his coaches to stop celebrating because of the way the fight ended. Meanwhile, fans around the world lost a chance to see a great fight that could’ve gone either way.

Just shitty all around. Weidman got robbed of the chance to fight on, Mousasi got robbed of a clean finish, we got robbed of a great fight. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) April 9, 2017

All in all, this was a terrible look for the NYSAC which is under fire for the second straight time during a UFC event in the state of New York.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images