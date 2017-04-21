Giants Ace Madison Bumgarner Placed On DL Following Dirt Bike Accident

Share this:

The San Francisco Giants got some bad news Friday.

Left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner will be placed on the disabled list with a Grade 1 or 2 strain of the AC joint in his left shoulder, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Bumgarner reportedly suffered the injury in a dirt bike accident and a pretty serious one at that.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Bumgarner also sustained bruised ribs and was hospitalized. The accident took place during the Giants’ off day in Denver on Thursday.

Bumgarner is expected to be out six to eight weeks, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

This comes as a huge blow to the Giants who have had a frustrating start to the 2017 season. Bumgarner will miss roughly a third of the season, and to a team that currently is 6-10 and has struggled to score runs, this is a tough blow.

The lefty is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA this season, but the Giants have scored two total runs over his last three starts. Bumgarner has 27 strikeouts against only four walks this season and has been one of the most durable pitchers in the game during his nine-year career.

