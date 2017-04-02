Giants’ Madison Bumgarner Becomes First Pitcher With Multi-Homer Opening Day

Share this:

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner gave up the lead Sunday in his team’s Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so he got it back himself.

Bumgarner broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run, his second blast of the game.

Bumgarner also went yard in the fifth inning. Both of his home runs traveled more than 400 feet.

MadBum’s prowess at the plate made for some interesting statistical notes as well.

Madison Bumgarner: 1st pitcher to hit 2 HR on Opening Day. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017

Madison Bumgarner is the first Giants player, regardless of position, to hit multiple HR on Opening Day since Barry Bonds in 2002. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017

Bumgarner pitched seven innings, in which he gave up six hits and three earned runs, while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

#SFGiants Madison Bumgarner is the first pitcher to hit 2 Home Runs and record 11 Ks in a game since Rick Wise on Aug 28, 1971 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 2, 2017

