Giants’ Madison Bumgarner Becomes First Pitcher With Multi-Homer Opening Day

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner gave up the lead Sunday in his team’s Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so he got it back himself.
Bumgarner broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run, his second blast of the game.
Bumgarner also went yard in the fifth inning. Both of his home runs traveled more than 400 feet.
MadBum’s prowess at the plate made for some interesting statistical notes as well.
Bumgarner pitched seven innings, in which he gave up six hits and three earned runs, while striking out 11 batters and walking none.
