Go Behind The Scenes Of Patriots’ Opening Day Celebration At Fenway Park

Four New England Patriots players, five Lombardi Trophies and a Super Bowl jersey that sparked an international FBI search took center stage Monday at Fenway Park.

Before the Boston Red Sox hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day, the team honored the Super Bowl champion Patriots in a pregame ceremony.

Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running backs Dion Lewis and James White and team owner Robert Kraft carried New England’s five championship trophies from the Green Monster to the pitcher’s mound, much to the delight of the capacity crowd in attendance.

Of course, the highlight of the celebration came when Brady raised his recently recovered Super Bowl jersey above his head and Gronkowski snatched it, sparking a chase around the infield.

The Red Sox’s production team captured a behind-the-scenes look at the Patriots’ Fenway visit, including shots of Brady, Gronkowski and Lewis tossing a baseball around before the Pats contingent took the field.

The Red Sox went on to win 5-3 to open the 2017 regular season.

