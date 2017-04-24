‘GoldenEye’ Among Few Movie-Based Video Games That Actually Are Good

Share this:

Movies and video games rarely are matches made in heaven.

There are very few examples of successful video games based on movies, and there are virtually no good movies that are based video games. Every once in a while, however, a game comes along that bucks the trend, and reaffirms hope that great movies and great games don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Here are picks for the best film-based video games.

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” (2003)

Although based on the “Star Wars” film universe, this great game actually takes place about 4,000 years before any of the movies. The game’s great story, as well as the way it prioritizes characters over action, makes it a popular pick for the greatest “Star Wars” game ever made — and we’re not arguing.

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

Much like how “Spider-Man 2” is a common pick for the Webslinger’s greatest turn on the big screen, the movie’s video game counterpart is rightly considered the greatest Spider-Man game ever made. Although it closely follows the film’s story arch, “Spider-Man 2” incorporates many Spider-Man elements and characters not included in the movie, making it feel much bigger than a big-budget movie companion.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)

Because “The Lord of the Rings” movies are so enormous in scope and so well received, it would be fair to assume games based on the films would pale in comparison. Thankfully, that’s rarely been the case, and “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” is perhaps the greatest “LotR” game ever made, with apologies to “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.”

“GoldenEye 007” (1997)

It hasn’t aged all that well, but it’s impossible to deny “GoldenEye 007’s” impact on the gaming industry, let alone its status among film-based games. Nearly 20 years after the game’s release, gamers still bust out their Nintendo 64s to play this iconic first-person shooter.

Interestingly, this game might have as much, if not more of a prominent role in pop culture than its film counterpart, or any James Bond movie.

“Mad Max” (2015)

Not only is this one of the better movie-base games made in recent memory, it also holds up among many of today’s greatest open-world games. Like the movies on which its based, “Mad Max” follows series protagonist Max Rockatansky across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Unfortunately, this game never received much commercial success, which we think is unfortunate.

“Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures” (2008)

Officially licensed Lego games are commonplace nowadays, but back when the toy company first started getting into gaming, its entries were pretty underwhelming. That all changed towards the end of the 2000s, with 2007’s “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga” and 2008’s “Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures.”

This game is fun, addictive and, like the film series it’s based on, hilarious and adventurous.