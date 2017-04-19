Grayson Allen Will Return To Duke After Disappointing Junior Season

Share this:

Tweet







The Duke player who rival fanbases love to hate is coming back for one more season.

Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen has decided not to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and instead will return to school for his senior campaign.

Allen’s junior season was a disappointment. His scoring average dropped more than seven points per game compared to his sophomore campaign, and he was suspended after tripping an opposing player, something he has built a reputation for doing.

He also lost his status as a team captain because of the incident.

Allen has a chance to redeem himself as a senior, though. Duke is expected to once again be among the top national championship contenders, and a strong season from the veteran guard could be a difference maker in Duke’s title hopes.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images