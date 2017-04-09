Gregor Gillespie Knocks Out Andrew Holbrook In 21 Seconds At UFC 210

Share this:

UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., got off to an impressive start Saturday night.

Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie faced off against Andrew Holbrook in a lightweight bout at KeyBank Center, and it didn’t last long.

Gillespie hit Holbrook with a quick right hand to the body and followed it with a left hook that sent Holbrook stammering to the ground. He finished Holbrook with a couple hammerfists to record the 21-second knockout. It was the sixth-fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history.

Take a look at Gillespie’s domination of Holbrook below.

21 seconds! @gregor_the_gift earns the 6th-fastest KO in UFC lightweight history! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxsfsRzm6V — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2017

“The Gift” moved to 9-0 and 2-0 in UFC with this win. It was his seventh win by first-round stoppage.

