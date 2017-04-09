Gregor Gillespie Knocks Out Andrew Holbrook In 21 Seconds At UFC 210

UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., got off to an impressive start Saturday night.
Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie faced off against Andrew Holbrook in a lightweight bout at KeyBank Center, and it didn’t last long.
Gillespie hit Holbrook with a quick right hand to the body and followed it with a left hook that sent Holbrook stammering to the ground. He finished Holbrook with a couple hammerfists to record the 21-second knockout. It was the sixth-fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history.
Take a look at Gillespie’s domination of Holbrook below.
“The Gift” moved to 9-0 and 2-0 in UFC with this win. It was his seventh win by first-round stoppage.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP