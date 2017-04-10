Grizzlies Gave Away Awesome Pepper Grinders To Honor Guard Tony Allen

Share this:

The Memphis Grizzlies have become known for their gritty style of play in recent years. The combination of hard-nosed defense and bruising interior scoring has made them a tough out in the NBA playoffs.

And no player has personified the team’s style of play more than shooting guard Tony Allen.

Allen has been one of the toughest defenders in the NBA since he entered the league, and his relentless and rough-edged play on the court helped define the Grizzlies’ team identity.

Allen is so beloved by the people of Memphis that the fans nicknamed him “The Grindfather,” as the unquestioned leader of the “grit and grind” movement that took over the team when Allen arrived in 2010.

So, the Grizzlies came up with a great promotion to honor “The Grindfather,” when they gave away 4,000 pepper grinders featuring Allen before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

FIRST TEAM ALL PEPPER GRINDER. 1st 4,000 fans at tonight's game get Tony Allen Pepper Grinders. Don't miss out! A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Well done, Memphis.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images