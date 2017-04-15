Grizzlies Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







Basketball fans are in for a great first-round NBA playoff matchup as the San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs will welcome the Grizzlies to the AT&T Center for Game 1 on Saturday night. The two teams match up fairly well against each other, as they split the regular-season series winning two games apiece.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. posted a strong 61-21 regular-season record, but they enter the postseason as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed behind the mighty Golden State Warriors. Mike Conley and the seventh-seeded Grizzlies will hope to start the series off Saturday with a win on the road.

Here’s how you can watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs online.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images