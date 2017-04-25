Grizzlies Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

One of the best NBA playoff series so far also has to be one of the most surprising.

The San Antonio Spurs won the first two games of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared well on their way to advancing in the Western Conference playoffs.

However, the Grizzlies won the next two games, including a thrilling 110-108 overtime victory in Game 4, to even the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday at AT&T Center.

Here’s how you can watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs online.

When: Tuesday, April 25, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images