Grizzlies Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

One of the best NBA playoff series so far also has to be one of the most surprising.
The San Antonio Spurs won the first two games of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared well on their way to advancing in the Western Conference playoffs.
However, the Grizzlies won the next two games, including a thrilling 110-108 overtime victory in Game 4, to even the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday at AT&T Center.
Here’s how you can watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs online.
When: Tuesday, April 25, at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBA TV
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images
