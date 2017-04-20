Guy Boucher, Senators Not Thinking About Clinching Vs. Bruins In Game 5

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are down 3-1 in the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Ottawa Senators and the Senators could clinch the series at home in Ottawa on Friday night.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher and company aren’t thinking about at Game 5 series-clinching win and just taking it one game at a time.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava checked in with the Senators before they left for Ottawa and you can see what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.