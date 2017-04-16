Hanley Ramirez Injury: Red Sox Slugger Exits Vs. Rays With Hamstring Cramp

Share this:

Another Boston Red Sox player injured himself on the basepaths Sunday.

Designated hitter Hanley Ramirez came up lame while rounding second base in the seventh inning of Boston’s eventual 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Ramirez limped back to second base after the play — a Mitch Moreland two-RBI single — and had to leave the game after a brief discussion with manager John Farrell and a Red Sox trainer.

The team announced Ramirez had a left hamstring cramp and is considered day-to-day. Steve Selsky entered the game to pinch run for the 33-year-old veteran.

Farrell said after the game he didn’t believe Ramirez’s injury was too serious and is “hopeful” the designated hitter will be in the lineup for Boston’s series finale against the Rays on Monday.

Ramirez’s baserunning injury comes just days after center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. suffered a knee injury rounding first base. Bradley was placed on the 10-day disabled list but could return by the end of next week.

