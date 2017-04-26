Hanley Ramirez Rates Red Sox Teammates’ Flow, Shoe Game In Twitter Q&A

Share this:

Hanley Ramirez held a Q&A session on Twitter, and the Boston Red Sox designated hitter answered all the important questions.

Fans tweeted at Ramirez on Wednesday afternoon, asking him everything from who his favorite baseball player was growing up to what his favorite food is. But he also got into some pretty revealing things about his teammates, like who has the best flow and who has the best shoe game.

(We’re not sure how noted sneaker collector, Jordan brand athlete and Red Sox starter David Price is going to feel about that.)

Ramirez answered some more fun questions — like who the funniest member of the Red Sox is (besides himself, it’s third base coach Brian Butterfield), his favorite city to play in other than Boston (Tampa, Fla.) and his favorite music to listen to before a game (Metallica) — but he also provided some facts that Red Sox fans might not know about him, as well as some advice for the kids.

@RedSox @HanleyRamirez From 4th grade class: what was playing baseball like as a kid in the DR? And were you always really good? #AskHanley — Christi (@MsVinciguerra) April 26, 2017

@MsVinciguerra @redsox it was fun. Please stay in school kids and go to college. Work hard. And be nice to your teachers 😀 #AskHanley https://t.co/9soRHFoaek — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 26, 2017

Ramirez had to end the Q&A to get to Fenway Park for Boston’s game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, but not before his mom made some lunch.

'@RedSox nation here I am right now with my mom and dad. It's my dad's birthday #AskHanley 🎂⚾️ pic.twitter.com/um68yppC4b — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 26, 2017

Hopefully, it was Ramirez’s favorite: chicken with rice and beans.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images