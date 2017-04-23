Hanley Ramirez Totally Called His Shot On Monster First Homer Of Season

Share this:

Hanley Ramirez channeled his inner Babe Ruth at Camden Yards on Sunday. Well, something like that.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter entered Sunday with zero home runs in 57 at-bats this season. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham informed Ramirez of this homer-less drought before the game, prompting the 33-year-old slugger to make a bold prediction.

Asked Hanley about his not having any HRs this morning. “How many at-bats?” he asked. Told it was 57, he said, “I’ll hit one today." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 23, 2017

Sure enough, in Ramirez’s very first at-bat against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman, he did this:

Ramirez’s monster solo home run, his first of 2017, came right after Mookie Betts’ three-run blast and gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Now, that’s how you call your shot.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images