Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Washington Wizards are back in the NBA playoffs, but they’ll have their hands full in Round 1 against a tough Atlanta Hawks team.

The No. 4 seed Wizards and No. 5 seed Hawks kick off their best-of-seven series Sunday afternoon at Verizon Center. Washington won three of its four meetings against Atlanta this season, but the Hawks went 4-1 in their last five games to vault to the No. 5 seed and boast one of the NBA’s best defenses.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online.

When: Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch TNT

