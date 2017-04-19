Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Washington Wizards can push their first-round NBA playoff series lead to 2-0 if they top the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

John Wall paced the Wizards to a 114-107 Game 1 win Sunday with 32 points and will figure to be a problem for the Hawks throughout the series.

The Hawks will try to pick up a Game 2 win at the Verizon Center and bring an evened series back to Atlanta.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online:

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images