Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Atlanta Hawks picked up a huge win in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The Hawks currently trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 but will look to even the series Monday night at Philips Arena.

Wizards point guard John Wall has been outstanding so far in the series averaging 31 points per game. He’ll need some help from running mate Bradley Beal, who only scored 12 points in Game 3, if the Wizards are to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online.

When: Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images