Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

by on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:54PM
Home-court advantage has been the difference for the Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in their first-round NBA playoff series, which is good news for Washington on Wednesday evening.

The home team has won each of the first four games in the series, which now shifts back to Verizon Center for a big Game 5 in the best-of-seven series.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online.

When: Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT Drama

