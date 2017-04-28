Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Washington Wizards can advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs if they top the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6.

John Wall has powered the Wizards to a 3-2 series lead, and Washington hopes the All-Star point guard will continue his heroics Friday night at Philips Arena.

Paul Millsap and the Hawks will look to defend home court and force a Game 7 back in the nation’s capital.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images