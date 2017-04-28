NBA

Hawks Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

by on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:22PM
The Washington Wizards can advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs if they top the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6.

John Wall has powered the Wizards to a 3-2 series lead, and Washington hopes the All-Star point guard will continue his heroics Friday night at Philips Arena.

Paul Millsap and the Hawks will look to defend home court and force a Game 7 back in the nation’s capital.

Here’s how you can watch Hawks vs. Wizards online.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

