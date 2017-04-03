Henrik Lundqvist: NHL’s Olympic Decision A Wasted Opportunity To Market Sport

Share this:

The NHL has decided not to halt its 2017-18 season and allow its players to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Game in South Korea next February.

Judging by the social media reaction to Monday’s announcement, the league’s decision has been quite unpopular among fans. Several players don’t seem thrilled, either, and the most prominent player to speak out Monday was New York Rangers superstar goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can't be part of the most special adventure in sports.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

Lundqvist is among the most qualified players to speak about the benefits of the Olympics and the experience of the tournament as a whole. He has played in two Olympics and won the gold medal for Sweden in 2006 in Turin, Italy, as well as a silver medal in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Unfortunately for Lundqvist, NHL players won’t be playing in South Korea, and it remains to be seen how much the players and the NHLPA push back on the league’s decision.

