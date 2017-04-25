Here’s What Kevin Garnett Said In Voicemail To Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have used the perfect storm of circumstances to even their first-round NBA playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics looked all but finished after dropping the first two games at home. Then Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb, and former Celtic Kevin Garnett left the team an inspirational voicemail prior to Game 3. Fast forward a few days later, where this series is tied ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Game 5 at TD Garden.

So, what exactly did KG say to rally Boston’s troops? The man himself revealed his message Monday on the set of his show, “Area 21.”

“It was for IT. I just reminded them that they are @celtics & remember why you are playing.” -KG on his inspirational voicemail @MetroPCS pic.twitter.com/ayyXgP8u90 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) April 25, 2017

Garnett revealed his message was intended for star point guard Isaiah Thomas, whose 22-year-old sister, Chyna, died in a one-car crash the day before Sunday’s Game 1. Avery Bradley first got his hands on KG’s voicemail and showed it to Thomas, who decided to play the message for the entire team prior to Game 3, a resounding 104-87 Celtics win.

Kevin Garnett on his voicemail to the Celtics: "I’ll be honest… It was for [Isaiah Thomas]."https://t.co/km04hPslE5 pic.twitter.com/hIs2vBeTSt — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 25, 2017

Garnett made a huge impact on the Celtics during his six years in Boston, and if the C’s can rally to win this series, they’ll have another reason to thank the future Basketball Hall of Famer.

