Here’s Who Skip Bayless Would Pick No. 1 Overall In 2017 NFL Draft

Share this:

Tweet







Skip Bayless has some advice for the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday the Browns have not made up their minds on who they’ll select with the top pick. The decision appears to be between Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the source told Schefter, but Bayless revealed Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’d choose Clemson QB Deshaun Watson if he owned the pick.

"I would take Deshaun Watson #1 overall and I wouldn't look back." — @RealSkipBayless with #StraightTalk on the NFL draft@MyStraightTalk pic.twitter.com/uqshyCJIml — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 12, 2017

Watson, of course, guided the Tigers to a national championship last season and is considered one of the top quarterbacks available in this year’s draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay had him going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 7 pick in his latest mock draft, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Watson will end up with the Browns — only at pick No. 12, as opposed to No. 1.