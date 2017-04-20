High-Powered Nike Executive Has Extremely Harsh Take On LaVar Ball

Share this:

Tweet







It looks like highly touted NBA prospect Lonzo Ball might not be getting that $1 billion shoe deal — at least not from Nike.

Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, previously has stated his desire to obtain a $1 billion shoe and marketing deal for Lonzo and his other two sons. But, it appears that money won’t be coming from Nike, as veteran Nike executive George Raveling gave his opinion on LaVar on Thursday — and it wasn’t pretty.

Wow, veteran Nike exec George Raveling on LaVar Ball: “The worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years.” #sbjwcs — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJSBD) April 20, 2017

Raveling then continued to give his assessment of LaVar, saying that Lonzo should get automatic entry into heaven for having LaVar as a father, according to The Postgame.

“Down the hall, to the left and have a suite, son,” Raveling said, imagining what it would be like for Lonzo when he gets to heaven.

Lonzo is expected to be a top 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has unrivaled court vision and instincts, the only thing holding him back might be his father.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images