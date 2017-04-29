How Patriots’ 90-Man Roster Stacks Up After 2017 NFL Draft Concludes

Share this:

The 2017 NFL Draft is over, but the work is just beginning for the New England Patriots, who still have to fill out their 90-man roster.

The Patriots came away from the draft with just four selections, picking defensive ends Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise, as well as offensive tackles Antonio Garcia and Conor McDermott. They also acquired tight end James O’Shaughnessy from the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing their 90-man roster up to just 70 players.

What does that mean? They’ll be very active in the process of signing undrafted free agents. The Patriots have had a small class of rookie free agents over the past two seasons as veteran players have filled up the majority of their roster. New England was active signing high-quality free agents this offseason, but it hasn’t added much filler since the new NFL league year began.

Here’s how the Patriots’ 90-man roster looks after the draft. We’ll continue to fill in the positions as undrafted signings get reported.

QUARTERBACKS

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

RUNNING BACKS

Brandon Bolden

Rex Burkhead

D. J. Foster

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

FULLBACKS

James Develin

Glenn Gronkowski

WIDE RECEIVERS

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Devin Lucien

Malcolm Mitchell

Matthew Slater

TIGHT ENDS

Dwayne Allen

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Housler

Matt Lengel

James O’Shaughnessy

Michael Williams

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

David Andrews

Chris Barker

Marcus Cannon

Jamil Douglas

Chase Farris

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Conor McDermott

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

LaAdrian Waddle

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Alan Branch

Malcom Brown

Lawrence Guy

Woodrow Hamilton

Darius Kilgo

Vincent Valentine

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Kony Ealy

Trey Flowers

Geneo Grissom

Rob Ninkovich

Derek Rivers

Deatrich Wise

LINEBACKERS

Trevor Bates

Jonathan Freeny

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

CORNERBACKS

Malcolm Butler

Justin Coleman

Stephon Gilmore

Cyrus Jones

Jonathan Jones

Eric Rowe

SAFETIES

Patrick Chung

Nate Ebner

Duron Harmon

Devin McCourty

Jordan Richards

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ryan Allen

Joe Cardona

Stephen Gostkowski

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images