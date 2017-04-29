How Patriots’ 90-Man Roster Stacks Up After 2017 NFL Draft Concludes

The 2017 NFL Draft is over, but the work is just beginning for the New England Patriots, who still have to fill out their 90-man roster.
The Patriots came away from the draft with just four selections, picking defensive ends Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise, as well as offensive tackles Antonio Garcia and Conor McDermott. They also acquired tight end James O’Shaughnessy from the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing their 90-man roster up to just 70 players.
What does that mean? They’ll be very active in the process of signing undrafted free agents. The Patriots have had a small class of rookie free agents over the past two seasons as veteran players have filled up the majority of their roster. New England was active signing high-quality free agents this offseason, but it hasn’t added much filler since the new NFL league year began.
Here’s how the Patriots’ 90-man roster looks after the draft. We’ll continue to fill in the positions as undrafted signings get reported.
QUARTERBACKS
Tom Brady
Jacoby Brissett
Jimmy Garoppolo
RUNNING BACKS
Brandon Bolden
Rex Burkhead
D. J. Foster
Mike Gillislee
Dion Lewis
James White
FULLBACKS
James Develin
Glenn Gronkowski
WIDE RECEIVERS
Danny Amendola
Brandin Cooks
Julian Edelman
Chris Hogan
Devin Lucien
Malcolm Mitchell
Matthew Slater
TIGHT ENDS
Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Housler
Matt Lengel
James O’Shaughnessy
Michael Williams
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
David Andrews
Chris Barker
Marcus Cannon
Jamil Douglas
Chase Farris
Cameron Fleming
Antonio Garcia
Ted Karras
Shaq Mason
Conor McDermott
Nate Solder
Joe Thuney
LaAdrian Waddle
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Alan Branch
Malcom Brown
Lawrence Guy
Woodrow Hamilton
Darius Kilgo
Vincent Valentine
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Kony Ealy
Trey Flowers
Geneo Grissom
Rob Ninkovich
Derek Rivers
Deatrich Wise
LINEBACKERS
Trevor Bates
Jonathan Freeny
Dont’a Hightower
Brandon King
Shea McClellin
Elandon Roberts
Kyle Van Noy
CORNERBACKS
Malcolm Butler
Justin Coleman
Stephon Gilmore
Cyrus Jones
Jonathan Jones
Eric Rowe
SAFETIES
Patrick Chung
Nate Ebner
Duron Harmon
Devin McCourty
Jordan Richards
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ryan Allen
Joe Cardona
Stephen Gostkowski
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP