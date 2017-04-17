Huge Road Buckle Forces Interstate Highway 20 In Atlanta To Close

Share this:

Tweet







Just a few weeks after a fire caused Interstate Highway 85 in Atlanta to collapse, another situation is forcing many of the city’s motorists to suffer.

A buckling nearly three feet high forced Interstate Highway 20 westbound in Atlanta to close Monday, WSB-TV reports. DeKalb County police said a gas leak caused the buckling, but a spokeswoman for Southern Company told WSB-TV the release of natural gas in no way was involved with the incident.

Other reports say work crews were working on filling an abandoned gas line, when mounting pressure caused the road to burst.

A motorcyclist wound up suffering critical injuries afte hitting the buckle and being thrown 10 to 15 feet onto the pavement, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue, via WSB-TV.

Despite the the situation, the Georgia Department of Transportation reportedly said it anticipates parts of the road will reopen by late Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: pavement on I-20 at Flat Shoals Ross buckle outward. Police and fire on scene. Possible injures. pic.twitter.com/W4KEtofJ25 — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 17, 2017

Regardless of how or why the road buckled the way it did, Atlanta motorists really don’t seem able to catch a break.