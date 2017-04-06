Hurling To Make Triumphant Return To Fenway Park With Doubleheader Nov. 19

Share this:

The home of the Boston Red Sox will play host to a different kind of stick-and-ball sport this fall.

Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday the Irish sport of hurling will make its return to Fenway Park at the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

The ballpark last hosted a hurling event in 2015. Galway defeated Dublin 50-47 in a match that featured a full-team brawl.

“Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park when hurling returned to the ballpark for the first time in 61 years in 2015, and we’re thrilled to have the fastest game on grass back for two matches this November,” Mark Lev, managing director of Fenway Sports Management, said in a statement.

“We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG, the GPA, the GAA, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston to help bring this exhilarating sport back to Fenway. FSM is proud to play host to one of Ireland’s most traditional sports and further our commitment to bringing unique events to Boston.”

This year’s hurling showcase will be a doubleheader, with two matches being played back-to-back. The teams have yet to be announced.

