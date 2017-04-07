Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell Moved To Tears After First Game Following MS Diagnosis

Share this:

It was an emotional night in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday.

Bryan Bickell returned the Carolina Hurricanes lineup for the first time since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in November.

Following the team’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders, Bickell spoke with reporters and revealed he hasn’t felt great since learning of his diagnosis, but indicated he would speak with his teammates before publicizing his plans for the future.

“We’re gonna take it game-by-game, I think,” Bickell told reporters. “It’s tough. I haven’t told my teammates yet … I got to talk to my teammates here in the next couple of days and let them know first what’s happening.”

You can watch Bickell’s full interview in the video below.

Given the ominous nature of his comments, it would not be shocking if Bickell opted to hang up his skates after Carolina’s final two games of the season.

The 2016-17 campaign marked Bickell’s ninth season in the NHL. The veteran winger spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images