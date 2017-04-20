Ichiro Suzuki Homers In What Could Be His Final At-Bat At Safeco Field

Share this:

Tweet







Ichiro Suzuki has done some incredible things during his major-league career.

Known for his rocket arm and brilliance at the plate, Ichiro burst onto the scene in 2001 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

He played his first 11 and a half seasons in Seattle, where he amassed 2,533 hits and was a 10-time All-Star.

The surefire Hall of Famer now is 43 years old and playing sparingly for the Miami Marlins. The Marlins wrapped up a three-game series with the Mariners on Wednesday, and with Ichiro’s current contract expiring at season’s end, it very well could be the last time he steps foot on the diamond at Safeco Field.

And, of course, Ichiro delivered a moment that was fit for the big screen during his final at-bat in the ninth inning. He stepped up to the plate and blasted a home run to right field.

Check out the amazing moment in the tweet below.

Ichiro homers on the first pitch in his last at bat in Seattle. So so awesome. pic.twitter.com/YNgxVKedyh — Koozie (@OldRowKoozie) April 19, 2017

You can’t script that any better.

Ichiro previously has said that he hopes to play until he’s 50 years old, but if this was his swan song at Safeco, it couldn’t have had a more perfect ending,

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images