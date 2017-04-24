If You Want NES Classic Edition, You Might Want To Head To Best Buy Soon

Share this:

It’s not going to be long before Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition goes extinct. However, gamers looking to own the soon-to-be relic appear to have a glimmer of hope, albeit potentially brief.

Best Buy revealed in a tweet Sunday that the system, which Nintendo recently elected to discontinue, will be available in its stores in limited quantities Monday. As has been the case since its launch in November, the console likely will sell out before most fans have the opportunity to get their hands on it.

TOMORROW

In Best Buy stores.

Limited quantities of #NESClassic will be available. Plus, save on select accessories. https://t.co/tQZN5NwlVu — Best Buy (@BestBuy) April 23, 2017

Not long after news broke about the NES Classic’s impending demise, reports surfaced of Nintendo’s plans to release a classic edition of the SNES by Christmas.

Personally, we wish both systems could stay in production at the same time. But if we had to pick one, it’s hard to argue against the SNES’ enormous library of classic games.

