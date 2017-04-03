In Reversal, Small Cars Helped General Motors Overcome Dip In Truck Sales

Share this:

Lower gas prices have resulted in declining small car sales and rising large vehicle sales for a while now. For General Motors, though, those trends were somewhat reversed recently.

GM posted a slight U.S. sales increase for March, despite many of its nameplates seeing double-digit declines, according to Automotive News. The increase, in part, was due to surprising gains for the Chevrolet Cruze.

But pickup sales reportedly fell 13 percent last month for GM. Moreover, Chevy’s Silverado behind Fiat Chrysler’s Ram for just the third time since 1999, according to Automotive News.

Although the Cruze’s success in the face of pickup and SUV decline is good news for small cars, it likely won’t be long until large vehicles are back on top.

Following February’s “truck month,” a GM spokesman said the company reduced incentives on large pickups by “quite a bit,” according to Automotive News. Further more, he reportedly said larger discounts on the Ram enabled it to surpass the Silverado as the auto industry’s second best-selling vehicle.

Ford’s F-Series once again was the U.S.’ top-selling vehicle in March, as Ford sold 81,330 of its popular pickups, according to the Associated Press.

Thumbnail photo via Chevrolet