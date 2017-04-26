IndyCar Driver Will Power Rocks Out On Drums On Detroit Rooftop

Share this:

Most people don’t have the ability to drive a race car on the limit at 200 mph, or to nail a drum solo. Team Penske’s Will Power, however, doesn’t fall under that category, so he can do both.

Penske tweeted a picture Wednesday, showing the 36-year-old Verizon IndyCar Series driver manning the drums in a three-person band on a rootop in Detroit. Power was in Motor City promoting the Detroit Grand Prix in June.

How cool is this? @12WillPower "And the Turbochargers" rocking it out on the Detroit rooftop!!! @detroitgp pic.twitter.com/ZqfzbfQsbc — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 26, 2017

Many apparently doubted Power’s musical abilities and assumed he posing for the picture, forcing the Detroit Grand Prix to send a follow-up tweet with proof.

Due to overwhelming demand, video evidence that @12WillPower can jam on the drums! Awesome time today w/@LearCorporation and #DetroitGP! pic.twitter.com/BMFrpPJyXI — Detroit Grand Prix (@detroitgp) April 26, 2017

The video from @detroitgp is only 31 seconds long, but locals might have gotten to hear a longer performance from Power earlier Wednesday on a Detroit radio station.

So, not only can the Australian make music with his right foot when he’s behind the wheel of his No. 12 IndyCar, he can do it while sitting behind a drum set too. Thanks for making us feel like we’re underachieving, Will.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images