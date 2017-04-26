IndyCar Driver Will Power Rocks Out On Drums On Detroit Rooftop

Most people don’t have the ability to drive a race car on the limit at 200 mph, or to nail a drum solo. Team Penske’s Will Power, however, doesn’t fall under that category, so he can do both.
Penske tweeted a picture Wednesday, showing the 36-year-old Verizon IndyCar Series driver manning the drums in a three-person band on a rootop in Detroit. Power was in Motor City promoting the Detroit Grand Prix in June.
Many apparently doubted Power’s musical abilities and assumed he posing for the picture, forcing the Detroit Grand Prix to send a follow-up tweet with proof.
The video from @detroitgp is only 31 seconds long, but locals might have gotten to hear a longer performance from Power earlier Wednesday on a Detroit radio station.
So, not only can the Australian make music with his right foot when he’s behind the wheel of his No. 12 IndyCar, he can do it while sitting behind a drum set too. Thanks for making us feel like we’re underachieving, Will.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
