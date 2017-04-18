NBA

Internet Makes Fun Of Warriors For Copying Cavaliers’ Playoff Slogan

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have history.

The two teams have met in the last two NBA Finals, and have a good shot of meeting in June for a third consecutive season.

The Warriors probably would welcome that matchup, as you have to expect they are eager to avenge last year’s NBA Finals collapse in which they blew a 3-1 series lead.

So while Golden State might have a bone to pick with Cleveland, it apparently is a fan of the Cavs’ playoff rallying cry.

After the Cavaliers adopted the “Defend the Land” mantra, the Warriors countered with a phrase of their own that’s eerily similar, which prompted a roast of Golden State on Twitter.

The Warriors certainly defended their ground this season, as they posted the league’s best record in the regular season at 67-15.

