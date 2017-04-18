Internet Makes Fun Of Warriors For Copying Cavaliers’ Playoff Slogan

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have history.

The two teams have met in the last two NBA Finals, and have a good shot of meeting in June for a third consecutive season.

The Warriors probably would welcome that matchup, as you have to expect they are eager to avenge last year’s NBA Finals collapse in which they blew a 3-1 series lead.

So while Golden State might have a bone to pick with Cleveland, it apparently is a fan of the Cavs’ playoff rallying cry.

After the Cavaliers adopted the “Defend the Land” mantra, the Warriors countered with a phrase of their own that’s eerily similar, which prompted a roast of Golden State on Twitter.

You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/xKMAZI77GY — 15 (@NoRibsNoRice_) April 16, 2017

Golden State's marketing department is as original as… pic.twitter.com/lXExdbRjMu — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 16, 2017

"Copy the homework, just change it a little" @warriors pic.twitter.com/eGwBOvDVwb — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) April 16, 2017

"Hey, what should our playoff shirts say?" "I donno, let's just copy the NBA champs" pic.twitter.com/QOhpkWL4TB — Cleveland Sportsline (@CLEsportsline) April 16, 2017

The Warriors certainly defended their ground this season, as they posted the league’s best record in the regular season at 67-15.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images